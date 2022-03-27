Man found dead in central Phoenix after reported shooting

article

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in central Phoenix on Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to reports of an injured person near 16th Street and Adams at around 9 p.m. on March 26.

When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Nicolo Sessions with "obvious signs of trauma." Firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene.

"Officers learned there were shots fired heard in the area before the victim was found deceased," police said.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

