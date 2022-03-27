Man shot, killed by Maricopa police officers; investigation underway
article
MARICOPA, Ariz. - The Maricopa Police Department is investigating after officers reportedly shot and killed a man Sunday morning.
Police say they responded to a residence in the Homestead community at around 9:20 a.m. on March 27 after they received reports of an armed man making unspecified threats.
"Upon Officers arrival, he engaged our officers and he was shot," police said on Facebook.
The man, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital where he died.
The investigation is ongoing. No one else was injured.
