Flight attendant at Phoenix's Sky Harbor attacked, investigators say

A man is behind bars after allegedly attacking a flight attendant at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix on the morning of March 25.

Investigators say 32-year-old Brandon Smith went after the woman around 2 a.m. when she was on a Sky Train platform on 44th and Washington streets. She was coming back from a flight and headed to her car.

Police have not yet said what specifically Smith said to the victim or how the attack occurred.

No further details are available.

He's expected to make his first court appearance Friday, April 1.

