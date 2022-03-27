Man, boy critically hurt after being shot in north Phoenix: PD

article

A man and a boy are in critical condition after being shot in north Phoenix Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting happened near 24th Street and Cactus Road on March 27 after police officers received a call about a family fight.

Both the man and the boy were taken to the hospital, and police say they are related, but didn't specify how.

Police have not released any other details about the investigation.

