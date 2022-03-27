Hit-and-run crash in central Phoenix leaves pedestrian dead, driver on the run

article

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near 25th Street and Van Buren early Sunday morning, and police are looking for the driver involved.

Phoenix police say they responded to the area at around 5:30 a.m. on March 27 for reports of an injured person. There, firefighters saw an adult male with severe injuries.

An investigation revealed that the man had crossed Van Buren Street mid-block when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The victim, whose identity was not released, eventually died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

