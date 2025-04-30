Suspect with bat and machete arrested in Glendale

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Brief Several people were reportedly hurt by a man, 38, who had a bat and machete in Glendale on Wednesday night. The Glendale Police Department says the suspect was arrested after fleeing and jumping over walls at a nearby mobile home park.



What we know:

Glendale Police say calls started coming in at around 7:55 p.m. on April 30 for reports of an armed suspect who hurt several people near 43rd and Missouri avenues.

"There are victims with non-life-threatening injuries. They do not want to prosecute. Another victim was contacted that does want to press charges for the assault," said Glendale Police Officer Moroni Mendez.

The suspect was reportedly fleeing and running around a nearby mobile home park and jumping over walls. A daycare, that was closed, was put on lockdown temporarily while investigators looked for the suspect.

Shortly after this all happened, police took the man into custody.

"38-year-old suspect was found, apprehended, and is facing charges of at the very least, aggravated assault, pending other potential charges like assault, trespassing, etc.," Officer Mendez said. "Some of the victims in this incident have injuries consistent with being from an edge weapon or instrument. Once officers arrived, they quickly found him, but he ran away and dropped some objects while doing so."

What we don't know:

Police didn't release the man's name.

Map of where the assaults happened: