Expand / Collapse search

Suspect confesses to murder; food truck crash on Loop 303 | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  June 24, 2025 7:12pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From Adam Sheafe confessing to killing New River pastor Bill Schonemann, to a tire blowout on Loop 303 causing a food truck to crash, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Suspect confesses to killing Arizona pastor; admits he had more targets

Featured

Suspect confesses to killing Arizona pastor; admits he had more targets
article

Suspect confesses to killing Arizona pastor; admits he had more targets

Bill Schonemann, a New River pastor found dead inside his home on April 28, was killed by 51-year-old Adam Sheafe, authorities say. Sheafe confessed to the killing during a June 24 interview with FOX 10 from jail.

2. Food truck driver seriously hurt in Loop 303 crash

Featured

Food truck driver seriously hurt in Loop 303 crash
article

Food truck driver seriously hurt in Loop 303 crash

One person was seriously hurt in a crash on Tuesday involving a food truck on the Loop 303 in the west Valley.

3. 'Very intentional': Goodyear PD body cam shows aftermath of group home murder, victim stabbed 21 times

Featured

'Very intentional': Goodyear PD body cam shows aftermath of group home murder, victim stabbed 21 times
article

'Very intentional': Goodyear PD body cam shows aftermath of group home murder, victim stabbed 21 times

A 911 call and body-worn camera footage has been released, revealing the April 2025 murder of Reno Caddo, who was stabbed 21 times at a Goodyear home that housed people battling addictions.

4. Trump swears: Israel and Iran ‘don’t know what the f—’ they’re doing

Featured

Trump swearing video: Says Iran, Israel ‘don’t know what the f—’ they’re doing
article

Trump swearing video: Says Iran, Israel ‘don’t know what the f—’ they’re doing

Watch the raw video of President Donald Trump swearing Tuesday morning while talking to reporters about the faltering ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

5. Family, DoorDash exec among 8 victims in deadly Lake Tahoe boating accident

Featured

Bay Area family, DoorDash exec among 8 victims in deadly Lake Tahoe boating accident
article

Bay Area family, DoorDash exec among 8 victims in deadly Lake Tahoe boating accident

The family on board the boat was celebrating one of the victim's 71st birthday.

Nightly RoundupNewsArizona