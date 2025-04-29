Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in custody in deadly Phoenix apartment shooting

Published  April 29, 2025 7:39am MST
Police say a suspect is in custody after a man died following a shooting late Monday night at an apartment complex near 42nd Avenue and Bell Road. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

    • A shooting on April 28 near 42nd Avenue and Bell Road left a man dead.
    • The victim was not identified.
    • Police say a suspect is in custody.

PHOENIX - A suspect is in custody after police say a man died following a shooting late Monday night at an apartment complex in Phoenix.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on April 28 near 42nd Avenue and Bell Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died. 

"Patrol officers had identified a suspect while investigating and were able to take him into custody," Sgt. Brian Bower said.

What we don't know:

No identities have been released. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department

