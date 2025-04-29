Suspect in custody in deadly Phoenix apartment shooting

The Brief A shooting on April 28 near 42nd Avenue and Bell Road left a man dead. The victim was not identified. Police say a suspect is in custody.



A suspect is in custody after police say a man died following a shooting late Monday night at an apartment complex in Phoenix.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on April 28 near 42nd Avenue and Bell Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

"Patrol officers had identified a suspect while investigating and were able to take him into custody," Sgt. Brian Bower said.

What we don't know:

No identities have been released. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened