Suspect dead following deputy-involved shooting: PCSO

Updated  May 28, 2025 12:52pm MST
Police Shootings
    • An investigation is underway in San Tan Valley, following a shooting involving a Pinal County Sheriff's Deputy.
    • The suspect's identity has not been released.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - An investigation is underway in San Tan Valley, following a deadly shooting involving a deputy with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

In a brief statement, officials with PCSO said the shooting happened at around 9:45 a.m. on May 28, near the intersection of Gary Road and Skyline Drive.

"No deputies are injured," read a portion of the statement. "There is no threat to the public." 

What we don't know:

Officials with PCSO did not reveal any details surrounding the shooting. However, they did ask people to avoid the area as the incident is being investigated.

Area where the shooting happened

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement issued by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

