Suspect dead following deputy-involved shooting: PCSO

An investigation is underway in San Tan Valley, following a deadly shooting involving a deputy with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

In a brief statement, officials with PCSO said the shooting happened at around 9:45 a.m. on May 28, near the intersection of Gary Road and Skyline Drive.

"No deputies are injured," read a portion of the statement. "There is no threat to the public."

What we don't know:

Officials with PCSO did not reveal any details surrounding the shooting. However, they did ask people to avoid the area as the incident is being investigated.

