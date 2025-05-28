Suspect dead following deputy-involved shooting: PCSO
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - An investigation is underway in San Tan Valley, following a deadly shooting involving a deputy with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
In a brief statement, officials with PCSO said the shooting happened at around 9:45 a.m. on May 28, near the intersection of Gary Road and Skyline Drive.
"No deputies are injured," read a portion of the statement. "There is no threat to the public."
What we don't know:
Officials with PCSO did not reveal any details surrounding the shooting. However, they did ask people to avoid the area as the incident is being investigated.