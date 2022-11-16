Suspect flees from traffic stop, hits deputy before leading police on pursuit: MCSO

A driver who allegedly hit a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy while fleeing from a traffic stop near downtown Phoenix was arrested following a pursuit that ended in north Scottsdale.

MCSO says the incident began just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 16 when deputies saw a vehicle speeding and driving recklessly near the Third Street HOV exit along Interstate 10.

A deputy driving a fully-marked patrol vehicle attempted to stop the suspect, who initially fled before stopping on the Third Street off-ramp from I-10.

"When the deputy attempted to make contact with the driver, the suspect fled the scene, when doing so the side of the suspect vehicle struck the deputy who was standing alongside the vehicle," MCSO said.

The deputy suffered minor injuries.

Phoenix Police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety joined in the pursuit. The suspect, identified only as an adult male, was taken into custody outside of a hotel near Bell and Scottsdale Roads.

No other injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.