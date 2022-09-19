Suspect hurt in Mesa Police officer-involved shooting, department says

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

A suspect was rushed to the hospital after being hurt in a Mesa Police officer-involved shooting on the night of Monday, Sept. 19, the department said.

The incident unfolded for unknown reasons near Alma School Road and Main Street, police said on Twitter just before 8 p.m.

Police say all officers are OK and there is no danger to the public. The suspect's condition isn't known.

"Southbound Alma School at Main Street will be closed for several hours. Please use Country Club or Dobson for north/south traffic," police said.

This is a developing story and it'll be updated once more information becomes available.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Shooting involving Mesa Police officers on Sept. 19, 2022 near Alma School Road and Main Street.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.