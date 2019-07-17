Suspect identified in pellet gun shooting at DeKalb County elementary school

DeKalb County School officials said police have identified a suspect connected to Thursday's pellet gun shooting at Wynbrooke Elementary Theme School.

DeKalb County Schools Police said they also searched the suspect's home taking a pellet gun into evidence. The suspect's name has not been released.

"DeKalb County School District's Police Department's vigilance and tenacity over the past 24 hours has been superb," said Superintendent/CEO Dr. R. Stephen Green was quoted as saying in a release sent to FOX 5 News. "The response time of our dedicated law enforcement professionals both on the scene and pursuing all leads is a testament to the fine individuals working in and around our schools."

About 10 students were injured on Thursday afternoon while on the playground at school. They were taken with non-life-threatening injuries to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. All have since been given back to the care of their parents.

Extra security was at the school on Friday.

DeKalb County Police are assisting with the investigation.