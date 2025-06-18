Expand / Collapse search
Suspect in northern Arizona murders killed in shootout with Missouri troopers

Published  June 18, 2025 8:50pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Authorities say it was the son of a northern Arizona woman who shot and killed her and her husband on June 15.
    • The victims were identified as Troy Templeton, 62, and Cynthia Templeton, 53.
    • The suspect, Cynthia's son, was identified as Francis Alcantar Chavez.
    • He was killed in a shootout with troopers in Missouri, police said.

TAYLOR, Ariz. - Police say it was the son of a northern Arizona woman who shot and killed her and her husband on June 15, and two days later, he was shot and killed by authorities in Missouri.

Troy and Cynthia Templeton (Ofelia Hall)

Timeline:

Troy Templeton, 62, and Cynthia Templeton, 53, were found dead in their home on June 15 near Center and Main streets in the town of Taylor, which is in Navajo County.

It was Cynthia's ex-husband who called the police after finding her and her husband Troy dead inside their home. He was there to return two children that they shared.

"Within hours, officers had a person of interest, who was Cynthia's 23-year-old son, Francis Alcantar-Chavez," said Snowflake-Taylor Police Lt. Derick Ortiz.

Francis Alcantar Chavez (The Snowflake-Taylor Police Department)

"The Snowflake-Taylor Police Department issued a nationwide stop and hold for Francis and his vehicle," Lt. Derick Ortiz said.

On June 17, around 6 p.m., the Concordia Police Department in Missouri began pursuing Francis on his motorcycle. They lost sight of him, but later that night, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers spotted his motorcycle and another pursuit began.

"Francis' vehicle eventually ran into a trooper's patrol vehicle. Troopers gave chase on foot, at which time Francis, armed with a handgun, shot at one of the troopers, striking him in a bullet-resistant vest," Lt. Ortiz said.

Troopers shot back at him – killing him. The trooper who was shot is going to be OK.

"The Snowflake-Taylor Police Department will continue to thoroughly investigate this crime and bring any parties involved to justice," Lt. Ortiz said. "We want to reassure our public, especially the people in Snowflake and Taylor, that our community is safe and there is no active threat to any individuals."

The Source

  • The Snowflake-Taylor Police Department

