Suspect in shooting that killed Phoenix officer is an investigative lead in another case: PD

Phoenix Police confirmed with FOX 10 that a man who has been arrested following a Phoenix shooting that left an officer dead and another officer injured is also the investigative lead in a separate case.

Police say Saul Bal, 41, is an investigative lead in a murder that happened during the early morning hours of Jan. 8, 2023.

"Probable cause has not been established on any individual. The case remains open and active," police said.

Victim in 2023 case found dead inside apartment

Phoenix Police said in 2023 that officers were sent to the area of Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway for an injured person call, but when they arrived, they found the victim, 32-year-old Justin Finch, with a gunshot wound.

"The fire department came on scene and later pronounced Finch deceased," read a portion of the 2023 statement.

Officers in Sept. 3 incident were responding to break-in report

Per our earlier reports, the two officers involved in the deadly Sept. 3 shooting were responding to reports of a man breaking into a car near the area of 15th Street and McDowell Road. When they arrived at the scene, Bal reportedly ran and jumped a fence. The officers ran after the suspect, but they were allegedly shot by Bal.

The officer who died, identified as Officer Zane Coolidge, was a five-year veteran of the department.

"Since Tuesday night’s shooting, Officer Coolidge put up a valiant fight, despite the odds being against him," read a portion of Phoenix Police Interim Chief Michael Sullivan's statement on Sept. 6. "He has been surrounded by loved ones and blanketed in the prayers of this community. The injuries he sustained after the cowardly acts of another were just too much for him to overcome. Officer Coolidge’s legacy will forever be a part of this Department."

The other officer injured, identified as Matthew Haney, has been released from the hospital.

Bal has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting that resulted in Officer Coolidge's death. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Police Foundation has set up a fund where people can submit donations.

