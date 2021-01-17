Suspect shot, killed by Avondale Police near Estrella Mountain Ranch

A suspect died after he was shot by Avondale Police on Sunday, Jan. 17 near Estrella Mountain Ranch in Goodyear.

The shooting happened in the area of Elliot Road and Estrella Parkway when officers attempted to take a man into custody who reportedly stole a car.

"Officers followed a suspect in a stolen car to a Walgreen's at Estrella Mountain Ranch. When officers attempted to apprehend the suspect, there was a confrontation and the suspect was shot," the Avondale Police Department said.

The unidentified suspect was taken to the hospital where he died.

Avondale Police followed the suspect into Goodyear, which is why the incident happened in Goodyear.

The Glendale Police Department will investigate the shooting.