Suspect sought in deadly central Phoenix drive-by shooting

A man is dead following a drive-by shooting in a central Phoenix neighborhood and police say they are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on July 28 near Roosevelt and 16th Streets.

When officers responded to the scene, they found 21-year-old John Purper with a gunshot wound. Purper later died at the hospital.

"Witnesses told officers someone shot the victim as they drove by in a vehicle," Phoenix Police said.

No suspects are in custody.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of where the shooting happened