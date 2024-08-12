Suspect sought in deadly east Phoenix apartment shooting

Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting at an apartment complex in Phoenix left a man dead.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 near 43rd Street and McDowell Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. He was not identified.

"Officers were informed the suspect left the area in a car before officers arrived," police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened