Suspect sought in deadly east Phoenix apartment shooting
PHOENIX - Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting at an apartment complex in Phoenix left a man dead.
The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 near 43rd Street and McDowell Road.
Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. He was not identified.
"Officers were informed the suspect left the area in a car before officers arrived," police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.