Suspected DUI driver strikes 3 pedestrians in Phoenix, killing 1: PD

A woman has been accused of driving under the influence after an SUV hit three pedestrians near 35th Avenue and Grand earlier this week.

The collision happened just after 10 p.m. on July 5, and one man died as a result. The other two men who were struck suffered non-life threatening injuries, Phoenix police said.

Miriam Badillo, 26, was identified as the woman driving the SUV. Police say she was driving northwest down Grand Avenue when she hit a concrete curb where the pedestrians were located.

"She was evaluated for impairment and determined to be under the influence," said Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix Police.

Badillo is being accused of manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Where the crash happened: