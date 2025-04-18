Suspects found with stab wounds after short pursuit in Mesa, police say

The Brief Police say two suspects are expected to survive after being stabbed near Alma School and Broadway Road. The stabbing stemmed from a fight involving multiple people. After the fight, police say the suspects led officers on a short pursuit before being taken into custody.



Two suspects were hospitalized following a stabbing early Friday morning in Mesa that led to a short police pursuit.

What we know:

According to Mesa Police, multiple people were involved in a fight near Alma School and Broadway Road when a suspect pulled out a gun. Two suspects then fled the area in a car.

Officers were able to locate the car and tried to stop it, but the suspects did not stop, and a short pursuit ensued.

Police say the suspects stopped near Main Street and Alma School Road and fled on foot.

"Eventually, officers were able to take into custody both suspects who were found to have stab wounds," police said.

The suspects were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the stabbing happened at the original scene, near Alma School and Broadway Road.

What we don't know:

No identities were released. Police did not say if the suspects will face any charges upon being released from the hospital.

Map of where the stabbing happened