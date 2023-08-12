Suspects in Mesa shot at vehicle, attempted to rob victims, crashed car while fleeing: PD

Mesa detectives are trying to piece together what happened after a group of suspects reportedly shot at people, attempted to rob other victims, and crashed their car while trying to escape from police.

It started as a report of a shooting near Mesa Drive and Southern before 6 p.m. Friday.

"The victim in this case says the suspect vehicle pulled up next to them and shot at their vehicle," said Det. Brandi George with Mesa PD.

Three minutes later, police were alerted to what appeared to be an armed robbery at Guerrero Rotary Park, which was about a mile from the shooting.

Officers found the suspect vehicle and tried to pull it over, but it fled and crashed near Country Club Drive and 8th Avenue.

Three male suspects ran out of the car and were all arrested, George said. One of them was found with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"It is unknown when the injury happened or what the injury status is at this time," George said.

A third victim reportedly approached officers at the crash site and said those same suspects tried to rob them a few blocks away, near Country Club Drive and 10th Avenue.

The suspects' names were not released, but two of them are under the age of 18.

"Right now, it appears that all three suspects will be getting booked into jail," George said.

Where it started: