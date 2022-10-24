Suspects used Mesa smoke shop as front for illegal drug operation, police say

Following a six-month investigation, police say two men were arrested in connection to an illegal drug operation in Mesa.

Mesa Police say 31-year-old Casey Thornton and 29-year-old Davonte Williams used the Green Trail Smoke Shop, located near University Drive and Extension Road, as a front to cover up their crimes.

"With the help of the East Valley Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Mesa Police Department’s Organized Crime Section-Narcotic Unit was able to gather enough evidence through undercover operations and surveillance tactics to arrest both Thornton and Williams," police said in a news release.

At the conclusion of their investigation, police say they seized 19 handguns, four rifles, and $285,000 worth of the following drugs:

91.62 grams of methamphetamine

24,937.6 pills of fentanyl

74.6 grams of cocaine

5 syringes of liquid morphine

61 pounds of marijuana

125.5 grams of marijuana gummies

More than 600 vape pen cartridges with THC

20.1 grams of miscellaneous prescription pills

Both Thornton and Williams were booked into jail and are accused of multiple charges.