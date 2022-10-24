Expand / Collapse search

Suspects used Mesa smoke shop as front for illegal drug operation, police say

By Brent Corrado
MESA, Ariz. - Following a six-month investigation, police say two men were arrested in connection to an illegal drug operation in Mesa.

Mesa Police say 31-year-old Casey Thornton and 29-year-old Davonte Williams used the Green Trail Smoke Shop, located near University Drive and Extension Road, as a front to cover up their crimes.

"With the help of the East Valley Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Mesa Police Department’s Organized Crime Section-Narcotic Unit was able to gather enough evidence through undercover operations and surveillance tactics to arrest both Thornton and Williams," police said in a news release.

At the conclusion of their investigation, police say they seized 19 handguns, four rifles, and $285,000 worth of the following drugs:

  • 91.62 grams of methamphetamine
  • 24,937.6 pills of fentanyl
  • 74.6 grams of cocaine
  • 5 syringes of liquid morphine
  • 61 pounds of marijuana
  • 125.5 grams of marijuana gummies
  • More than 600 vape pen cartridges with THC
  • 20.1 grams of miscellaneous prescription pills

Both Thornton and Williams were booked into jail and are accused of multiple charges.

Police say two men used a Mesa smoke shop as a front to cover up their drug and weapons crimes. (Mesa Police Department)