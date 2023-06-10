SUV strikes motorcycle in the West Valley, ejecting rider

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies say a man has died following a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez says on June 9 at 8 p.m., as a black Suzuki motorcycle was heading westbound on Olive Avenue in the number two lane, an SUV made a left turn to go north on 103rd Avenue, striking the Suzuki, causing the rider to be ejected from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was identified as 46-year-old Daniel Kugler.

Kugler was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

"The driver of the SUV was evaluated and showed no signs of impairment," stated Enriquez. "Traffic violations by one or both drivers are being investigated as factors in this collision. Speed does not appear to be a causal factor."

The driver's name was not released.

Area where the collision happened: