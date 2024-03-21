SWAT deployed to locate person shooting at cars

Navajo County Sheriffs' Deputies apprehended a man accused of shooting at cars on Highway 99.

Deputies deployed a SWAT team and a helicopter for the search that started around 6:45 p.m. on March 20.

On March 21st, authorities announced they had caught the fleeing suspect around 8:45 a.m.

According to a release, the first search lasted several hours as troopers were unable to find him in the area.

Deputies originally located the suspect on Highway 99 near milepost 58 before he scrambled away on foot, running west.

The area he was last seen is just west of Winslow in an area known as Turquoise Ranch.