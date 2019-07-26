Taco seasoning sold at Walmart recalled due to Salmonella concerns

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A popular taco seasoning sold at Walmart has been voluntarily recalled due to it being potentially contaminated with Salmonella.

According to a press release, Williams Food, LLC issued a recall of the 1 oz. Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix after Mincing Spice Co. discovered a test sample was possibly contaminated. As of the time of publication, there aren't any consumer complaints or reported cases of Salmonellosis.

The products potentially affected consists of packaging weighing 1 - 1.5 ounces with a "Best By" date of July 8, 2021, and July 9, 2021. The "Best By" date information can be found on the top part of the backside of the package.

The FDA says Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. A healthy person infected with Salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

The seasoning is sold in all states except the following: Alaska, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

The FDA states consumers who've purchased the product are encouraged to not consume the product but instead discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Customers with questions can contact the Customer Service Center at 1-800-847-5608 or email customerservice@chg.com.

FOX 10 reported on this story from Phoenix.