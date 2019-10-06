'Tango' ride at Arizona State Fair malfunctions, leaves riders stuck in mid-air

article

Arizona State Fair goers were stuck in mid-air when a ride malfunctioned for a few minutes, according to state fairofficials.

Brianda Martinez with the Arizona State Fair says the 'Tango' ride experienced a malfunction that stopped normal operations.

When the ride experiences a sensory notification or a loss of power, the safety computer system engages.

"The ride did what it was designed to do, and at no time were [the] passengers' safety compromised," Martinez said.

A YouTube video shows riders stuck in mid-air on the ride for about six minutes as employees followed manufacturer procedures to bring to ride back to its loading position.

Martinez says there were five riders on the ride who unloaded safely.

Advertisement

After a safety inspection, the 'Tango' ride was re-opened, according to Martinez.

The Arizona State Fair contracts with independent ride inspectors in addition to the Ray Cammack Shows (RCS) ride inspectors. Multiple inspections are performed on each ride throughout the fair's operation.