Driver intentionally crashed into tanker truck in Glendale: PD

The Brief A tanker truck transporting oxygen was involved in a fiery crash on Feb. 12 near 57th Avenue and Camelback Road. Police say it appears a driver intentionally crashed into the tanker truck. The chemical spill was contained and there is no threat to the public.



A person is in custody after police say a tanker truck hauling oxygen was involved in a fiery crash with two other vehicles.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 12 near 57th Avenue and Camelback Road.

What they're saying:

The Glendale Police Department says it appears 27-year-old Joushua Denton intentionally crashed into the tanker truck.

"After the crash, it appears he [the driver] tried to set the car on fire," Officer Moroni Mendez said. "Our officers quickly arrived and there was a struggle with him, some sort of fight, but we took him into custody."

What we know:

Denton is accused of arson, aggravated assault, endangerment and criminal damage.

Glendale police explained more about what happened, saying, "Joushua wanted to kill himself, so he purposely drove into the tanker thinking he would blow up/explode. After the crash, he realized he had not exploded, so he took a lighter and began lighting the car on fire. This is around the time our officers showed up. Joushua said he then charged towards our officers with the intent to commit suicide by cop hoping the police would shoot him (which did not happen)."

Denton was hospitalized and medically cleared. He will be booked into jail.

No one was hurt in this incident.

–

Help is available. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

Map of where the crash happened