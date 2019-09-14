Target launches 20th anniversary collection with famous designers

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Target celebrated the 20th anniversary of its first design collaboration Saturday with the launch of a collection that brought back popular items from the retailer's past.

The “20 years of design for all” collection includes products from designers like Anna Sui, Missoni, Lilly Pulitzer and Zac Posen. There are clothes, bags, home decor and kitchen items available. Target also reissued the spinning whistle teakettle, which debuted in 2000 from Michael Graves, the retailer’s first-ever design collaborator, as part of the collection.

Rick Gomez, Target’s executive vice president and chief marketing and digital officer, said the collection “takes our guests on a nostalgic journey through our designer collaboration history.”

“Design has always been part of Target’s DNA,” he said. “From our stores and the products we create to the partnerships we cultivate, our focus on accessible design sets Target apart, and is one of the reasons guests love to shop with us.”

Prices for items in the anniversary collection range from $7 to $160.

Women’s apparel includes extended sizing, Target said when it announced the collection.

Some of the 300 limited-edition items had already sold out online by early Saturday afternoon, but some brick-and-mortar stores may have still had them in stock. Target said it was stocking a different selection of goods from the collection at each of its stores.

Target’s full list of design collaborators for the collection includes:

Michael Graves (1999-2013)

Philippe Starck (2002)

Stephen Sprouse (2002)

Isaac Mizrahi (2003-2009)

Erin Fetherston (2007)

Proenza Schouler (2007)

Thakoon (2008)

John Derian (2008, 2010)

Anna Sui (2009)

Rodarte (2009)

Stephen Burrows (2010)

Zac Posen (2010)

Harajuku Mini (2011-2012)

Missoni (2011)

Jason Wu (2012)

3.1 Phillip Lim (2013)

Altuzarra (2014)

Lilly Pulitzer (2015)

Marimekko (2016)

Hunter (2018)

The retailer is so jazzed on its design collaborations that it even released a book and documentary about them as part of its anniversary festivities.

Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said the retailer will continue working with designers in the future.

“Each partnership brought something special and exciting to our guests, and with 20 years behind us, we’re only getting started,” he said.

