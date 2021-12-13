Expand / Collapse search
Target recalls 'Letters to Santa' mailboxes due to laceration risk

By Daniella Genovese
Published 
Updated 1:34PM
News
FOX Business

Target is recalling more than 170,000 metal mailboxes due to a laceration hazard. 

The mail slot on the Bullseye’s Playground "Letters to Santa" mailboxes "can be sharp, posing a laceration hazard," according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). 

The recalled mailboxes were sold at Target stores nationwide and through its website from October 2021 to November 2021, according to the CPSC. 

Decorative-Mailbox-2

Target Recalls Decorative Mailbox Due to Laceration Hazard The mail slot on the mailbox can be sharp, posing a laceration hazard.

Target has already received nine reports that the mail slot had sharp openings. There were seven reports of lacerations, three of which required medical attention, according to the CPSC's notice. 

As a result, officials say consumers "should immediately stop using the recalled mailbox." The product can be returned to Target stores or mailed back for a refund in the form of a gift card, officials said.  

The product item number, 234-17-8556 or 234-20-9275, can also be found on a label located on the bottom of the mailbox sold in stores and on the inner packaging of the two-count mailboxes sold online. 

