Teacher beaten on Italian vacation; body of missing fisherman found at Salt River l Morning News Brief

The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
From an American teacher who was robbed and brutally beaten while on vacation in Italy to a tragic update in the search for a man who went missing while fishing at the Salt River, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 22.
1. Teacher brutally attacked while on vacation
Nicholas Pellegrino had boarded a train bound for Florence when he was attacked by four men who slashed his throat and stole his gold necklace, laptop, passport, and luggage.
2. Tragic update on search for missing fisherman
MCSO says deputies have recovered the body of 53-year-old Tre-vor Adams, who went missing while fishing at the Salt River on Monday evening.
3. Big change in Downtown Gilbert
A weekly event in Downtown Gilbert is set to come to an end, as the East Valley community asked the farmer's market to find a new place. FOX 10s Steve Nielsen reports.
4. Crews put out flames at Valley nursery
No injuries were reported when a fire broke out on July 22 at the Dream With Colors nursery, located near 36th Street and Southern Avenue, firefighters said.
5. Latest on ‘Coldplay-Gate’ scandal
Pete DeJoy became interim CEO of Astronomer after Andy Byron resigned following a viral video at a Coldplay concert that led to an investigation.
Today's weather
On Tuesday in the Valley, we'll see cooler temps and a chance for scattered showers.