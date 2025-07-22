Expand / Collapse search

Teacher beaten on Italian vacation; body of missing fisherman found at Salt River l Morning News Brief

By
Published  July 22, 2025 10:01am MST
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

From an American teacher who was robbed and brutally beaten while on vacation in Italy to a tragic update in the search for a man who went missing while fishing at the Salt River, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 22.

1. Teacher brutally attacked while on vacation

San Francisco teacher robbed, beaten while on vacation in Italy
San Francisco teacher robbed, beaten while on vacation in Italy

Nicholas Pellegrino had boarded a train bound for Florence when he was attacked by four men who slashed his throat and stole his gold necklace, laptop, passport, and luggage.

2. Tragic update on search for missing fisherman 

Body of missing fisherman found at Salt River
Body of missing fisherman found at Salt River

MCSO says deputies have recovered the body of 53-year-old Tre-vor Adams, who went missing while fishing at the Salt River on Monday evening.

3. Big change in Downtown Gilbert

Farmers market moving out of Downtown Gilbert

Farmers market moving out of Downtown Gilbert

A weekly event in Downtown Gilbert is set to come to an end, as the East Valley community asked the farmer's market to find a new place. FOX 10s Steve Nielsen reports.

4. Crews put out flames at Valley nursery

Fire breaks out at Phoenix plant nursery
Fire breaks out at Phoenix plant nursery

No injuries were reported when a fire broke out on July 22 at the Dream With Colors nursery, located near 36th Street and Southern Avenue, firefighters said.

5. Latest on ‘Coldplay-Gate’ scandal

Astronomer Interim CEO addresses viral Coldplay concert scandal: 'Our mission is bigger than any one moment'
Astronomer Interim CEO addresses viral Coldplay concert scandal: 'Our mission is bigger than any one moment'

Pete DeJoy became interim CEO of Astronomer after Andy Byron resigned following a viral video at a Coldplay concert that led to an investigation.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Cooler-than-average temps with a chance of rain in Phoenix
Arizona weather forecast: Cooler-than-average temps with a chance of rain in Phoenix

On Tuesday in the Valley, we'll see cooler temps and a chance for scattered showers.

