Teen alerts firefighters after seeing house burning in Glendale

A quick-thinking teenager sprang into action Thursday morning after seeing a house on fire in a Glendale neighborhood.

The Glendale Fire Department says the teen was driving home just after 1 a.m. on Aug. 18 and saw smoke coming from his neighbor's home near 83rd and Northern Avenues.

Once at the home, the teen dialed 911 and began banging on doors to alert anyone who may have been inside.

Firefighters arrived at the scene within minutes and found a large fire burning in the attic.

"Crews said they were putting water into the attic but the fire just got worse, creating unsafe conditions for them to stay inside," Glendale Fire spokesman Chris James said.

Firefighters from Phoenix and Peoria also responded to the scene to help extinguish the flames before the fire could spread to any nearby homes.

No one was inside the building, which was determined to be an adult foster home.

No injuries were reported.

