Teen arrested after taking car for joyride: Gilbert PD

The Brief A 13-year-old has been arrested by Gilbert Police during the overnight hours of Oct. 20. Gilbert Police officials accuse the boy of driving a car at a high speed. Police said the car "reached speeds exceeding 100 MPH" at one point.



Gilbert Police say they have arrested a 13-year-old boy for allegedly driving a car at high speeds during the overnight hours of Oct. 20.

What we know:

Per a statement released by Gilbert Police Officers, Mesa Police's air unit saw a black Chevrolet Tahoe traveling at high speeds at around 1:48 a.m., in the area of Higley Road and Elliot Road.

"The vehicle was observed to be driving at more than 80 MPH on residential streets, posing a serious risk to the public," read a portion of Gilbert Police's statement.

Timeline:

In the statement, Gilbert Police said a number of their units attempted traffic stops, but the driver failed to stop, "made multiple evasive maneuvers to flee and elude the officers," and continued into Mesa.

"The vehicle reached speeds exceeding 100 MPH, drove without headlights, ignored traffic control devices, and was even seen going airborne over uneven terrain, both on major roads and through residential neighborhoods. This extreme behavior was unprovoked by any direct police pursuit, as no marked or unmarked units were close enough to engage," read a portion of Gilbert Police's statement.

The car, per Gilbert Police, returned to the East Valley town at around 2:00 a.m., and hit a handicap railing at a business near Cooper and Baseline.

"The vehicle eventually came to a stop in a neighborhood near Recker and Warner roads, where the driver then exited the vehicle, jumped into a backyard, and was apprehended shortly thereafter by both Mesa and Gilbert officers," read a portion of the statement. "There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident."

Dig deeper:

Gilbert investigators said the 13-year-old "admitted to knowingly taking his mother’s Chevrolet Tahoe without permission to go on a drive." THe boy is accused of the following: