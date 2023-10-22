Teen boy fighting for his life after being shot in Phoenix, PD says

A teen boy is in critical condition after being shot in Phoenix Sunday night, police say.

Officers responded to the area of 57th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of a shooting around 7:20 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a teen boy who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Detectives are working to learn what led up to the boy being shot.

For now, police say no suspects have been identified.

Map of where the shooting happened: