Teen dead following crash on her birthday night; father speaks out

Days after a crash in Tolleson, a teenager involved in the crash has died.

The teen, identified as Kristina Rios, died on the morning of Jan. 24. According to police, the crash happened near 99th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Rios was a passenger inside the car involved.

On Jan. 24, we spoke with Rios' father.

"Lost," said an emotional Jesus Rios. "I just lost my baby, so I'm lost."

Rios had just celebrated her 14th birthday at the time of the crash.

"She was happy. She was excited," said Rios. "We're driving, and I go ‘OK. You ready?’"

The car Kristina and her father were in was turning into the intersection when the crash happened. Kristina was on her way to pick up her birthday present.

"I see two lights in an instant. It was so fast, I couldn't react at all. That was it," said Rios. "It struck us full speed, and now my daughter's not here."

Rios said the car that hit them ran a red light. Police say they are still reviewing surveillance video to figure out what happened, but they did state that impairment was not a factor.

With his daughter dead, Rios is now left to cope with an unimaginable tragedy that he says could have been prevented.

"My innocent girl is gone," said Rios.

Rios said his daughter will be remembered for her kind nature, her giving ways, and her willingness to forgive.

"She was like a beacon of light," said Rios.

Rios said he doesn't hold anything against the driver who hit them, as Kristina wouldn't want him to.

"My daughter's always gonna be with me, 'cause I know she's with me," said Rios.

We have reached out to police for more details on the case. They have not confirmed the driver ran the red light, and Rios said the driver did stay on scene.

Area where the crash happened