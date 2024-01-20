Teen in critical condition following Tolleson crash, PD says

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after a car crash in Tolleson Saturday night, the police department said on Jan. 20.

The crash happened near 99th Avenue and Van Buren Street, Lt. Lee Garrett said. The teen boy was the passenger inside an involved car.

Police didn't detail what led up to the crash.

It's unknown if impairment was a factor that caused the crash, police said.

No more information is available.

Map of where the crash happened: