Teen dead following shooting in Phoenix: PD

Phoenix Police officials are investigating, after a teen was shot and killed on May 12.

The incident, according to police, happened in an area north of 16th Street and Union Hills Drive. The teen male was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

"Details on what let up to the shooting are still under investigation," read a portion of the statement. "No suspects have been identified at this time."

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Map of where the shooting happened