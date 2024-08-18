Teen girl killed after crashing into a tree in Phoenix, PD says

A 15-year-old girl was killed and another teen was hurt after Phoenix Police say they crashed into a tree early in the morning on Aug. 17.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.

"When officers arrived, they found two people trapped inside a vehicle on its side that went off the road and collided into a large tree. Officers and firefighters worked to extricate a teenaged male and a teenaged female. Both occupants were transported to the hospital by fire," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

The girl died at the hospital. She's identified as Anamarie Leach, 15.

The boy was treated for injuries that weren't life-threatening.

"Preliminary information suggests the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Encanto Boulevard when Leach lost control of the car and went off of the roadway and crashed into chain link fencing then into a large tree. The investigation remains active as detectives continue to process the evidence and await the findings of the Office of the Medical Examiner," Sgt. Krynsky said.

No further information is available.

Map of where the crash happened: