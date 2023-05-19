Teen girl shot in south Phoenix, suspect sought

Police say a teenage girl is recovering after she was shot early Friday morning in a south Phoenix neighborhood.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on May 19 near 19th Avenue and Roeser Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The suspect had left the area prior to police getting to the scene," police said.

No further details were released.

Area where the shooting happened: