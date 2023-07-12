Teen hit, 75-year-old man killed by driver fleeing police near National Mall

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
10
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 6:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Teen hit, 75-year-old man killed by driver fleeing police near National Mall

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2:58PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

75-year-old man killed and 13-year-old girl hurt in Downtown DC hit-and-run

One man is dead and a teenage girl is injured after a hit-and-run crash just feet from the National Mall. it happened around 1:30 this afternoon at the intersection of 17th and Constitution Northwest. FOX 5’s Josh Rosenthal has updates on where the investigation stands now.

WASHINGTON - A 75-year-old man was killed Wednesday and a child was injured after they were hit by a driver fleeing police near the National Mall, authorities say.  

According to Lt. Paul Mayhair with U.S. Secret Service, officers tried to stop the car, which had an expired registration, at the intersection of 17th and Constitution, NW, around 1:30 p.m. The driver initially indicated that they were going to stop but quickly took off going down 17th Street.

Breaking: Pedestrian hit, killed at National Mall

A 75-year-old man was killed Wednesday and a child was injured after they were hit by a driver fleeing police near the National Mall, authorities say. 

The suspect then ran a red light, hitting the man and a 13-year-old, who are relatives. Officials performed lifesaving measures and transported the 75-year-old victim to the hospital in critical condition but he later succumbed to his injuries.  

Roads remain closed at Constitution Ave, NW between 14th Street and 19th Street.

Police are still searching for the vehicle involved.


 