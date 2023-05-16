Teen in stable condition after being shot in west Phoenix

A teenager has been arrested in connection to a shooting in west Phoenix that left another teen hurt.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting just after 10 p.m. on May 15 near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street and found a teenage boy who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He is currently in stable condition.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but police say another teenager was arrested and booked into jail for misconduct involving weapons.

No further details were released.

Area where the shooting happened: