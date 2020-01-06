Teen reels in massive sturgeon on lake in Pine County, Minnesota
(FOX 9) - A family from North Branch, Minnesota had the catch of a lifetime Sunday.
It all happened at a lake in the Pine City area.
“As soon as I seen this monster roll through the hole, it was like ‘urg,’ that’s a big one,” said fisherman Dan Hirsch.
That monster was a giant sturgeon he and his two kids caught.
“I was surprised, very surprised,” said 9-year-old Danielle Hirsch.
“She handed it to me because it was too big for her,” said 16-year-old Harley Hirsch, her brother.
That started the more than hour-long battle to get the sturgeon to the surface.
“It was quite a fight. I was unsure if the ice was going to cut the line or not. It was definitely a powerful fish," Harley said.
When they finally pulled it out from under the ice, it measured in at 72 inches.
“I said, ‘we gotta get pictures of this.’ I said, ‘hold that thing up and he’s like, ‘ug hold that thing up,’” Dan said.
After snapping the pic, they sent the monster back through the hole.
“I’ve never caught a fish as big as he has. So now he’s got dad beat, so now I really got some work ahead of me,” Dan said.
Like any good angler, the Hirsch family is keeping the location of their honey hole a secret.