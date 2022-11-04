Expand / Collapse search

Teen seriously hurt in SUV, bus crash in north Phoenix

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 9:52AM
North Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police say a teenager has been taken to a hospital after an SUV crashed into a bus in north Phoenix.

Sgt. Brian Bower says the crash happened on Nov. 4 near 37th Place and Thunderbird Road when the SUV crashed into the back of a City of Phoenix bus.

The victim is being treated at a hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No road closures are in place.

suv bus crash north phoenix

Police say a teenager has been taken to a hospital after an SUV crashed into a bus in north Phoenix on Nov. 4.