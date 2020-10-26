Expand / Collapse search
18-year-old shot at Nockamixon State Park dies, person of interest sought

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 47 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Teen shot at Nockamixon State Park Saturday dies

Bucks County DA Matt Weintraub provides an update Monday afternoon after a teen was shot at Nockamixon State Park over the weekend.

BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A recent high school graduate who was shot at Nockamixon State Park in Bucks County over the weekend has died from his injuries.

Jason Kutt, 18, was shot at the park on Saturday afternoon while sitting in the park with his girlfriend waiting for the sunset at the Old Ridge Road exit.

Jason Kutt, 18 (Family Photo)

Pennsylvania State Game Wardens and State Park Rangers found Kutt suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the neck and administered first aid before he was taken to the hospital. He passed away Monday.

Following the shooting, Kutt's girlfriend observed someone standing behind a yellow gate on Old Ridge Road in an orange vest which she described as hunting clothes, according to Bucks County DA Matt Weintraub.

MORE: Teen shot at Nockamixon State Park, person of interest sought

Kutt's father took to Facebook to announce his passing on Monday morning, adding that he was had recently graduated from Pennridge High School and liked to take walks in nature.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6868 or 215-340-8140.

Bucks County DA discusses deadly Nockamixon State Park shooting

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub joined Good Day Philadelphia to talk about Jason Kutt after he was shot and killed in Nockamixon State Park.

