Teen shot in Phoenix as police say the suspect remains on the run

A teen boy was shot in Phoenix Sunday night and a suspect hasn't been caught yet, police said.

At around 8 p.m. on March 17, officers responded to the area of 16th Street and Broadway Road for reports of a shooting.

That's where officers found a teen boy who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say the victim didn't give them a description of the person who shot him.

No more information was made available.

Map of where the shooting happened: