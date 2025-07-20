Expand / Collapse search

Teenager accused of arson in Surprise house fire

Published  July 20, 2025 6:02pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
Surprise teen accused of intentionally setting a fire at his home

A teenager was taken into custody Saturday night, accused of intentionally setting a fire at his home near Loop 303 and Greenway Road in Surprise. FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz has the latest.

The Brief

    • A teenager was arrested in Surprise and is accused of arson and endangerment after allegedly intentionally setting a house fire Saturday night near Loop 303 and Greenway Road.
    • No one was injured in the fire, and police are urging parents to discuss the dangers and consequences of such actions with their children.

SURPRISE, Ariz. - A quiet Surprise neighborhood was disrupted Saturday night by a house fire, and a teenager living in the home has been taken into custody, accused of intentionally setting the blaze.

What we know:

Neighbors told FOX 10 that fire trucks lined the neighborhood street near Greenway Road and Loop 303 as smoke poured from a window, which appeared to have been smashed or blown out.

Surprise Police said no one in the home was injured, and the fire was quickly extinguished, though some damage occurred.

Authorities said the fire was intentionally set, and the teenager is accused of criminal charges, including arson and endangerment.

Police have not released details on how the fire was started on the night of July 19.

What they're saying:

Neighbors expressed shock, describing the family as nice and saying they had never seen any signs of trouble. Others found it frightening that such an incident would happen in their community.

Surprise Police Department is urging everyone to remind their children of the dangers and consequences of such actions.

Map of the area where the fire was started

The Source

  • FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz reported on this story through information from Surprise Police and the Surprise Fire-Medical Department.

