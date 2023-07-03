Tempe changes streets, parks named after KKK members

The city of Tempe is changing the names of streets and parks which were found to be named after former prominent residents who had ties to the Ku Klux Klan.

One street was changed to Obregon Street, named after Tempe farmer Don Pedro "Pete" Obregon. He was known for often sharing crops with the community.

"My grandfather was a working man's man. He was, and so he supported people around him," Alisa Fierro said. "He was named a legend in the city, in this city of Tempe."

Other streets and parks have been renamed after civil rights leaders, Tuskegee Airmen, humanitarians, and frontiersmen and women.

An official celebration for the new names will be held on October 11.