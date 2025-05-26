Tempe honors new military recruits at 10th annual Community Salutes event

The Brief The City of Tempe recently honored local military recruits at its 10th annual Community Salutes event. Young men and women are enlisting in various branches, including the Navy and Army. Recruits shared their motivations for joining, citing family tradition, skill development, and service to the country.



The next generation of recruits are preparing to serve the country, and the city of Tempe is saluting them for their sacrifice at the annual Tempe Community Salutes event.

These young men and women are making a decision that will not only change their lives but also make a difference in their country. For Alianna Collins, the decision was an easy one.

What they're saying:

"Both of my parents are in the military, so I've known for a couple years that that was something I wanted to do," Collins said.

Collins enlisted in the Navy, specifically the nuclear program, which involves a lot of science and math. But it's a challenge she's ready to take on. "That's stuff that I've always been pretty good at in school, so I think I'd enjoy it," she added.

"This is our 10th anniversary of Community Salutes right here for the Tempe Center for the Arts, and it really is important for us to recognize the young men and women who are going to serve in our armed services, quite frankly," said Mayor Corey Woods.

As for first-generation recruit Simeon Turutin, he's joining the Army. "I decided to join as a 68 Whiskey, get some training, going forth as a combat medic and hopefully develop some skills in the outside world as well back in civilian life and just serve my country and do what I need to do," Turutin said.

Grant Jordan is also joining the Army. Later, he hopes to work for the CIA or the FBI. "It's always something I've wanted to do, but it's more so service to my country and bettering myself as a person," Jordan said.

What's next:

No matter where their journey takes them, the city of Tempe is behind them every step of the way.

"It feels wonderful to know that there are young men and women right here in the city of Tempe who are coming out of our local high schools, who are choosing to join the armed forces," Mayor Woods said. "We know that they are actually choosing whether it's the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, they're choosing to give back to their country in such an incredible way."