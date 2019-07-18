Tempe man accused of having sex with 15-year-old girl

TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- According to police, it all started with a chat on Facebook, which eventually led to the arrest of a Tempe man.

The man, identified as 25-year-old Charles Bond, is accused of sexually exploiting a 15-year-old girl.

Tempe Police investigated Bond for several months before arresting him on Wednesday. According to court documents, Bond admitted to having sex with the girl five times, and police also recovered evidence of the two sexting

During his initial appearance in court, Bond pleaded with a judge, and in the end, his bail amount was lowered from $150,000 to $25,000.

"If I stay here, I lose everything," said Bond. "I have nothing if this all comes back on me."

Tempe Police's Internet Crimes Against Children unit started investigating Bond in December 2018, when Facebook notified detectives of messages between Bond and the girl.

Three months later, police arrested Bond on criminal warrants. Officials said Bond admitted to having the victim over at his mother's house, where they had sex. Detectives searched the home and Bond's phone, and found photo and video evidence of the victim, who had not been located yet. Bond, as a result, could only be booked on his warrants.

Advertisement

Court documents said in May, police interviewed the girl, who said the messaging started on Instagram, and told Bond she was 17 before they had sex at his home. Tempe Police officers pulled Bond over Wednesday evening on a traffic stop before arresting him. Should he be released, he's not allowed to have contact with the victim or any minors, except his three-year-old son.

Bond's next court appearance is set for Thursday, July 25.