Tempe Marketplace barricade situation: Incident ends in Target parking lot with woman being detained

Mesa and Tempe police officers were working to get a person who they say was barricaded in an RV at Tempe Marketplace to surrender on Tuesday after they reportedly assaulted a park ranger.

The investigation ended quickly in the Target parking lot, and the RV is still in the parking lot. One woman was detained as a result of the incident.

The Mesa Police Department says officers responded to a report of an assault on a park ranger at Mesa’s Riverview Park. "A vehicle that may have been involved, left the park and headed west on Rio Salado where it came to a stop in the Tempe Marketplace," the department said. When officers found the RV and tried to contact the person inside they reportedly refused to come out.

No further information.

