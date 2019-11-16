Tempe Police looking for suspect accused of robbing Taco Bell

article

Tempe Police are looking for the suspect accused of robbing a Taco Bell near Hardy and Baseline.

Officers responded to the fast-food restaurant at 9:45 Saturday morning for reports of an armed robbery.

Investigators say a man wearing a large, straw hat, black face mask, black shirt and black pants simulated a weapon and demanded money. The man left the Taco Bell with an unknown amount of money. No employees were injured.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Tempe Police.