Expand / Collapse search

Tempe Police say man accused of killing his girlfriend's brother turned himself in

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated just in
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tempe PD searching for man accused of killing his girlfriend’s brother

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Police say the suspect accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend's brother during a fight near Rural and Southern roads on March 5 has turned himself in 10 days later.

Officers say a fight broke out between a man and a woman inside of a home in the area. During the argument, the woman's brother tried to intervene and de-escalate the conflict, police say.

That's when the woman's boyfriend, 31-year-old Sterling Evans, pulled out his gun and shot her brother. The victim was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. 

Sterling Evans

Sterling Evans

Evans fled in a black Chevy Tahoe, police say, adding that he was considered armed and dangerous.

On March 15, the police department says Evans turned himself in for the shooting death of 37-year-old Anthony Bulerin.

Evans was booked into Tempe City Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

Sterling Evans

Sterling Evans

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP