Tempe Police say man accused of killing his girlfriend's brother turned himself in

Tempe Police say the suspect accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend's brother during a fight near Rural and Southern roads on March 5 has turned himself in 10 days later.

Officers say a fight broke out between a man and a woman inside of a home in the area. During the argument, the woman's brother tried to intervene and de-escalate the conflict, police say.

That's when the woman's boyfriend, 31-year-old Sterling Evans, pulled out his gun and shot her brother. The victim was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Sterling Evans

Evans fled in a black Chevy Tahoe, police say, adding that he was considered armed and dangerous.

On March 15, the police department says Evans turned himself in for the shooting death of 37-year-old Anthony Bulerin.

Evans was booked into Tempe City Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

