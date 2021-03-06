Tempe Police say man accused of killing his girlfriend's brother turned himself in
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Police say the suspect accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend's brother during a fight near Rural and Southern roads on March 5 has turned himself in 10 days later.
Officers say a fight broke out between a man and a woman inside of a home in the area. During the argument, the woman's brother tried to intervene and de-escalate the conflict, police say.
That's when the woman's boyfriend, 31-year-old Sterling Evans, pulled out his gun and shot her brother. The victim was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.
Evans fled in a black Chevy Tahoe, police say, adding that he was considered armed and dangerous.
On March 15, the police department says Evans turned himself in for the shooting death of 37-year-old Anthony Bulerin.
Evans was booked into Tempe City Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.
